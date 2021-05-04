Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACCD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.