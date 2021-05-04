Parallel Advisors LLC Has $188,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $360,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $261.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.41 and a 52-week high of $262.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

