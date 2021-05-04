Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.32.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,417 shares of company stock valued at $34,590,746 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.