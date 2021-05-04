First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 463,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,942,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 77,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 59,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81.

