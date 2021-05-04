Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.69.

Shares of GNRC opened at $325.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.46. Generac has a twelve month low of $90.30 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Generac by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

