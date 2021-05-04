Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX opened at $617.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $231.38 and a one year high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $610.49 and a 200 day moving average of $516.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

