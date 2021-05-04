Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.15.

QSR opened at $70.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,749,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,862,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,511,000. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,539,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after acquiring an additional 491,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

