Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $195,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,724,000 after buying an additional 211,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,817,000 after buying an additional 206,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,174,000 after buying an additional 180,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,191,000 after buying an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $459.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.45 and a 200-day moving average of $364.81. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $203.32 and a one year high of $462.83.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.73.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

