Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RDFN. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.69.

RDFN stock opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 13.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

