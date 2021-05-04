Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $280.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LII. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.42.

NYSE LII opened at $339.98 on Monday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $348.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.04.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.77, for a total transaction of $1,215,334.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,236,619.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

