WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.71. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $72.52 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

