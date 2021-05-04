Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in April

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

