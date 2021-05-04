Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of TELNY opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $18.78.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.
