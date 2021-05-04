PFG Advisors Buys 1,827 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $90.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

