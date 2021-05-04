Analysts Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter.

NYSE:CBB opened at $15.43 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.