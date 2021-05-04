The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

