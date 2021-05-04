Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.15% of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.

