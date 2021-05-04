Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of PFM opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

