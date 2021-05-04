Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,796 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 212,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MCR opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.0581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

