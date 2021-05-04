IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $549.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.00 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

