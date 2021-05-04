Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 24,000 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 49.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,067,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 743,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

