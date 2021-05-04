PFG Advisors Invests $457,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

