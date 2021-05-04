BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Desjardins

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.35.

NYSE:BCE opened at $47.44 on Monday. BCE has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 26.2% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 119.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in BCE by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

