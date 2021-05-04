M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Insider Ann Marie Hunker Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MHO opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2,887.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

