M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Insider Ann Marie Hunker Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE MHO opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2,887.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
