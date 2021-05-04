Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.12.

NYSE ACI opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $20.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,903,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,361,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,935,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,060 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

