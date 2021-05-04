Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28.

On Monday, February 15th, David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.60. The stock has a market cap of $918.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,830,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $325,715,000 after buying an additional 106,452 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.