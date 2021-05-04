Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cannae by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

