Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 60.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 46,887 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 397,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 122,353 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 758,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 239,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

