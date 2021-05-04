Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.81.

Shares of GD opened at $191.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.19. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $192.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

