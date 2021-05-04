FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Issued By William Blair

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of ALSN opened at $41.73 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after acquiring an additional 517,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,455,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

