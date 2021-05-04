$0.17 EPS Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Extreme Networks reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $2,487,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

