Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coursera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.11 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coursera stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

