Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 3.6% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Crown by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $111.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

