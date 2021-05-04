ViewRay (VRAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, analysts expect ViewRay to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $781.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.14.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

