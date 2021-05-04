SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 306,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.