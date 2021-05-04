Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Shares of ULCC opened at $20.29 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

In related news, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $111,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.