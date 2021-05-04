Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Cascend Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price upped by Cascend Securities from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $178.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.79. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,518 shares of company stock valued at $41,675,362 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.