BMO Capital Markets Raises Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $42.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WY. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE:WY opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.03 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

