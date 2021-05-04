Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Truist

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target upped by Truist from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $704.50.

CHTR opened at $677.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $635.64 and its 200-day moving average is $632.48. The company has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $684.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $732,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,389,000 after purchasing an additional 115,782 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

