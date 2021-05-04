Brokers Offer Predictions for Abiomed, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Abiomed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $308.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.81. Abiomed has a one year low of $177.69 and a one year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 26.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 9.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Abiomed by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

