Centerra Gold (CGAU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

CGAU opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

