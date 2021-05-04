Ra Medical Systems (RMED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.11). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 772.04% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. On average, analysts expect Ra Medical Systems to post $-19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RMED opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.62. Ra Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

RMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

