Strs Ohio Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $164.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $165.84.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

