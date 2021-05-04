Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,406,000 after buying an additional 202,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 190,810 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,543,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,496 shares of company stock worth $4,179,180 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $114.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.29. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $115.39.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

