LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTC. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

