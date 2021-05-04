Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Sprout Social worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sprout Social by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT stock opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $1,820,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,661 shares of company stock worth $11,472,759 in the last quarter.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

