Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $20,183,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Novavax by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $195.12 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $877,770.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,626 shares of company stock worth $15,604,400. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

