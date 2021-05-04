Strs Ohio Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 83,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

NYSE MBT opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

