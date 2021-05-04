DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. XTX Markets LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,003,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRH. Truist raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.16.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

