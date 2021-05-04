Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE WRE opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.